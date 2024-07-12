Marabu Airlines launches new base at Cologne/Bonn Airport

By
André Orban
-
0
0

The holiday airline Marabu Airlines is opening a base in Cologne/Bonn this autumn and will be connecting the airport with popular sunshine destinations from 11 October. With a modern Airbus A320neo, which Condor’s sister airline is stationing at the airport, Marabu will fly daily from Cologne/Bonn to classic tourist destinations in Egypt and the Canary Islands: Hurghada, Fuerteventura and Tenerife. Marabu is also planning a significant expansion of its commitment for summer 2025 – with three stationed aircraft and a total of eleven destinations.

Initial Operations

  • Aircraft: Airbus A320neo
  • Destinations:
    • Canary Islands: Fuerteventura (Fridays, Tuesdays), Tenerife (Saturdays, Thursdays)
    • Egypt: Hurghada (Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays)

Expansion Plans

  • Summer 2025:
    • Aircraft: Increasing to three stationed aircraft
    • New Destinations: A total of eleven destinations including Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) and Chania (Crete)
    • Continued Destinations: Hurghada, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Faro (Portugal), Corfu, Kos, and Rhodes

Leadership Statements

  • Thilo Schmid, Chairman of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH: Expressed enthusiasm about Marabu Airlines’ addition, highlighting the benefit for autumn travellers seeking sun destinations.
  • Axel Schefe, CEO of Marabu: Emphasised Marabu’s growth and the attractive catchment area of the new base in western Germany.

Booking Information

  • Tickets: Available via Condor as a general sales agent starting from €69.99 (one way)
  • Booking Platforms: Travel agencies and the Marabu website (www.flymarabu.com)

Destinations Overview

  • Winter 2024/2025: Fuerteventura, Hurghada, Tenerife
  • Summer 2025: Chania, Faro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Hurghada, Jerez de la Frontera, Corfu, Kos, Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.