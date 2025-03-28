Home Airports Cologne/Bonn Airport (CGN) Ryanair applauds Malta court’s €2,000 fine for disruptive passenger

Ryanair applauds Malta court's €2,000 fine for disruptive passenger

André Orban
Ryanair has welcomed a Malta court’s decision to fine a passenger €2,000 for smoking onboard and refusing crew instructions during flight FR5205 from Cologne to Malta on 22 March (Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered in Malta 9H-VUH).

The airline reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on passenger misconduct and pledged continued action, including travel bans and legal measures, to ensure a safe and respectful travel experience for all passengers and crew.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that passengers, many of whom are travelling with young families, are forced to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.

