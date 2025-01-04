Cologne Bonn Airport exceeds 10 million passengers in 2024

Cologne Bonn Airport celebrated surpassing 10 million passengers in 2024, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019.

Popular destinations included Turkey (Antalya, Istanbul) and Spain (Palma de Mallorca), along with London. Passenger numbers rose steadily post-pandemic, climbing from 8.8 million in 2022 to 9.8 million in 2023, though still short of the 2019 peak by 2 million. Growth was attributed to strong demand for leisure and family travel, despite challenges like high state-imposed costs and reduced domestic flights.

In cargo operations, the airport handled 840,000 tonnes of freight, maintaining a robust position in Europe despite global economic challenges. This figure, slightly below 2023’s total, still surpassed 2019 levels.

For 2025, the airport projects continued growth, anticipating 10.6 million passengers and 850,000 tonnes of freight. Chairman Thilo Schmid emphasised the airport’s resilience and commitment to expanding its flight offerings in partnership with airlines.