Electra Airways launches Cologne/Bonn flights to Varna and Burgas

From May 2025, Electra Airways will introduce twice-weekly flights from Cologne Bonn Airport to the Bulgarian Black Sea cities of Varna and Burgas. Flights to Varna begin on May 17 (Tuesdays & Saturdays), while Burgas flights start on May 19 (Mondays & Thursdays).

The Airbus A320 flights, operated in partnership with SunExpress, will take approximately 2.5 hours. Electra Airways provides the aircraft and crew, while SunExpress handles network planning and sales.

Tickets are available via SunExpress and tour operators.