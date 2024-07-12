Transavia Boeing 737 stranded at Brussels Airport

According to our Dutch colleagues of Up in the Sky, a Boeing 737-800 from Transavia registered PH-HXF suffered significant fuselage damage after a ground collision at Brussels airport on Tuesday.

Due to the strong winds, the Boeing 737 was hit by a luggage cart, causing a hole in the fuselage. The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Brussels to Alicante, Spain, as flight HV9005 later in the afternoon, but that flight was cancelled due to the damage. The plane, which normally operates from Eindhoven and Brussels, appears to be grounded at the time of writing (12 July). Transavia is busy finding an alternative for the travellers affected by the incident.