Amsterdam Airport Schiphol extends autonomous wheelchair trial for enhanced mobility

After a successful trial period in 2023, Schiphol will continue to test autonomous mobility vehicles. As of September, ten innovative wheelchairs supplied by WHILL Autonomous Mobility will be deployed at the airport for one year. The aim of the trial is to discover how autonomous mobility vehicles can make travelling as easy as possible for people with reduced mobility.

Purpose

Objective: To facilitate independent travel for passengers with reduced mobility.

To facilitate independent travel for passengers with reduced mobility. Operation: Autonomous wheelchairs transport passengers to their gates without the need for an assistant.

Trial Details

Deployment: Wheelchairs are primarily available for intercontinental and British travelers.

Wheelchairs are primarily available for intercontinental and British travelers. Location: Non-Schengen area of Schiphol Airport.

Non-Schengen area of Schiphol Airport. Preparations: WHILL to configure routes and set up vehicles by September.

Features of Autonomous Wheelchairs

User-Friendly: Passengers can enter their destination on a service screen.

Passengers can enter their destination on a service screen. Self-Driving: Vehicles navigate to destinations independently.

Vehicles navigate to destinations independently. Safety Measures: Equipped with sensors, an emergency button, and a seatbelt.

Equipped with sensors, an emergency button, and a seatbelt. Convenience: Includes a baggage rack for hand luggage.

Future Plans

Market Consultation: Schiphol will explore further market opportunities for permanent implementation.

Schiphol will explore further market opportunities for permanent implementation. Research Goal: Evaluate integration into airport processes and overall passenger experience.

Current Assistance: Axxicom Airport Caddy continues to provide passenger assistance.