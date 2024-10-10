SWISS expands pre-select meal option to Business Class on short-haul flights

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is extending its “Pre-Select” meal option to Business Class passengers on most short and medium-haul flights, allowing them to choose from a wider variety of dishes before boarding.

This free service, which has been available on long-haul flights for over two years, now includes six cold dishes on flights over an hour and seven hot dishes, including the “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” menu, on longer routes.

Passengers can pre-order meals online from six weeks to 24 hours before departure for flights leaving after 10:00. This initiative not only enhances passenger choice but also supports sustainability by reducing food waste through more precise meal planning.