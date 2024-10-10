United Airlines launches largest international expansion with eight new destinations for Summer 2025

United Airlines announced its largest international expansion in history, adding service to eight new cities in summer 2025, including Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Nuuk (Greenland), Palermo (Italy), Bilbao (Spain), Madeira Island and Faro (Portugal), and Dakar (Senegal).

These new routes will connect Newark and Washington D.C. hubs to destinations across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

United will offer over 760 weekly transatlantic flights next summer, making it the largest U.S. airline for international travel. The expansion also includes more direct flights to popular destinations like Athens, Venice, and Barcelona.

This initiative strengthens United’s global reach with 800 daily flights to 147 international destinations.