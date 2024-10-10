Berlin Brandenburg Airport records strong passenger and cargo growth in September

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) saw a significant rise in passenger traffic in September 2024, with 2.48 million travellers passing through, an increase of 9.1% compared to September 2023. This marks 90,000 more passengers than in August, bringing the total for the year to 19.06 million—up 10.9% from the same period in 2023.

September 27th was the busiest day since the airport’s opening in 2020, driven by major events like the InnoTrans trade fair and the Berlin Marathon. Aircraft movements also rose, with almost 18,000 takeoffs and landings.

Additionally, air freight volume increased by 24.5%, with 4,000 tonnes of cargo handled.