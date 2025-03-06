SWISS reports second-best-ever operating profit for 2024

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced a strong financial performance for the 2024 fiscal year, achieving an operating profit (Adjusted EBIT) of CHF 684 million (€713 million). This marks the airline’s second-highest annual earnings in its corporate history, following the record CHF 718 million (€748 million) posted in 2023. The airline also recorded a total revenue of CHF 5.6 billion (€5.84 billion), reflecting a 6% increase from 2023 and reaching an all-time high.

SWISS transported approximately 18 million passengers in 2024, a 9.2% increase compared to the previous year. The airline also operated over 142,000 flights, reflecting a 9.1% rise in flight operations. Despite challenges such as geopolitical airspace restrictions and air traffic control shortages, SWISS improved its average punctuality by four percentage points to 65%.

The fourth quarter of 2024 was particularly strong, with an operating result of CHF 179 million (€187 million), a 74% year-on-year increase. Revenue for Q4 rose by 7% to CHF 1.4 billion (€1.46 billion), up from CHF 1.3 billion (€1.35 billion) in Q4 2023.

Looking ahead, SWISS plans to invest CHF 1 billion (€1.04 billion) annually over the next five years to enhance passenger experience, improve punctuality, and drive sustainability initiatives. CEO Jens Fehlinger emphasized the airline’s commitment to maintaining its premium service standards and making Switzerland a key player in global aviation connectivity.

“Only a healthy company can invest in the future: in innovation, in product excellence, and in greater sustainability,” Fehlinger stated. “This is precisely what we are undertaking, for our customers and for our employees.”

While SWISS remains financially robust, the airline faces mounting cost pressures and operational challenges. Market competition is increasing, and extended aircraft downtimes—primarily due to supply chain issues affecting engine spare parts—have impacted efficiency. The company acknowledges that without certain one-off revenue-positive factors, the year-on-year earnings decline would have been steeper.

CFO Dennis Weber noted that demand remains high, particularly for premium travel classes such as SWISS Business and SWISS Premium Economy, while tourist travel continues to thrive. “Our Adjusted EBIT margin for the year of 12.1% is at a respectable level, but we must continue to invest if we are to retain our leading position in our highly competitive markets,” Weber said.

In an effort to improve punctuality and operational stability, SWISS is implementing measures such as closer collaborations with ground handling provider Swissport and launching a new team of “turnaround managers” to expedite processes at Zurich Airport. The airline also plans to continue working closely with Flughafen Zürich and Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide to enhance overall efficiency.

A major milestone for SWISS in 2025 will be the arrival of its first Airbus A350 this summer. The aircraft is currently undergoing final assembly in Toulouse and is expected to enter service soon. This addition marks a significant step forward in the airline’s fleet modernization efforts.

SWISS is also rolling out its new ‘SWISS Senses’ concept, which aims to elevate the passenger experience across all travel classes. The enhancements include modernized cabin designs, improved seating, expanded inflight dining options, new bedding, and a signature “Alpine Valley” fragrance available in hand lotions and refresher towels. Short-haul aircraft will also receive upgrades, such as USB power sockets on Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and expanded inflight internet services.

“We are making substantial investments that will deliver a host of innovations for our customers. Every flight with our new Airbus A350 will provide travelers with all the benefits of our upgraded air travel experience,” said Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach.

SWISS’s cargo division, Swiss WorldCargo, played a crucial role in Switzerland’s export economy, with airfreight accounting for half of all Swiss export value. The division transported 305,000 tonnes of cargo in 2024, a 14% increase from the previous year. Special cargo, including precious metals, banknotes, and pharmaceutical products, made up over 50% of total airfreight, reinforcing Swiss WorldCargo’s focus on high-value shipments.

With continued investments in service, sustainability, and operational efficiency, SWISS aims to further enhance its position as a leading premium airline. While the aviation industry continues to face challenges, SWISS remains committed to providing a seamless travel experience for its passengers and ensuring Switzerland’s strong global connectivity.