ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group launch codeshare flights

ITA Airways has begun ticket sales for codeshare flights with Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air Dolomiti, effective March 30. This partnership provides over 100 new connections, allowing passengers to book a single ticket with seamless check-in and baggage transfer.

ITA Airways customers can now access destinations across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, and beyond, while Lufthansa Group passengers gain easier access to Italian tourist hotspots. Frequent flyers from ITA’s Volare and Lufthansa’s Miles & More can earn and redeem points on partner flights.

This milestone follows ITA Airways’ integration into the Lufthansa Group, strengthening connectivity between Italy, Europe, and global destinations. More routes and expanded partnerships are expected in the coming months.