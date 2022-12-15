Edelweiss Summer flight schedule 2023: Three new destinations on short- and medium-haul routes

65 short-haul destinations in 21 countries. Akureyri (Northern Iceland), Biarritz and Bari new in the programme. The wide range of services to Greece and the Canary Islands is further strengthened.

Edelweiss, the leading Swiss leisure airline, is adding three new destinations to its route network for the 2023 summer timetable: Akureyri (Northern Iceland), Biarritz and Bari. Akureyri is the ideal starting point for visiting the highlights of Iceland and can also be perfectly combined with flights to Keflavik. The airport in the north of the country is served every Friday. Biarritz is a surfers’ and bathers’ paradise on the Atlantic in the west of France and impresses with its fascinating architecture. Those wishing to visit the Basque country can ideally combine Biarritz with the existing destination Bilbao. Flights to Biarritz start in June and take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Bari is the capital of Puglia and is considered the perfect starting point to explore and enjoy this exciting region. On a round trip, you can discover other highlights such as the Amalfi Coast. Bari will be served on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from April.

More destinations during the summer timetable For the first time in the summer timetable, Boa Vista and Sal on the Cape Verde Islands will be served; the season will be extended beyond winter until the end of June. Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, which will be added to the flight schedule in February 2023, will also be served in the summer flight schedule. Edelweiss will offer a total of 65 destinations in 21 countries on short-haul routes in summer 2023. Compared to the 2019 summer flight schedule, 19 short-haul destinations have been added and three destinations have been dropped.

More flights to Greece, the Canary Islands and Cyprus The already very wide range of services to Greece will be further strengthened: Zakynthos will now be served on Sundays as well as Mondays and Thursdays. Corfu will be flown to four times a week: On Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and now also on Thursday. Furthermore, additional flights will be offered to Rhodes and Heraklion (Crete) and flight times to Mykonos will be improved. The offer to the Canary Islands is also being further strengthened: Edelweiss is now offering up to five weekly flights to Fuerteventura. In addition, there will be up to eight frequencies each to Tenerife and Gran Canaria and three to Lanzarote. Larnaca on Cyprus will be served up to 13 times a week.

Expansion of services to Scotland and North Africa Edinburgh in Scotland will be served up to eight times a week next summer: an ideal destination for a weekend city break or a round trip through the magnificent Highlands. The service to North Africa will also be expanded: Marrakech will be served with six weekly flights next spring, Agadir with two. Morocco is an ideal destination for cultural tours followed by a beach holiday or a golfing holiday. The service to Djerba in Tunisia will be increased by one weekly frequency to three.

Summer service expansion also on long-haul routes In the 2023 long-haul summer timetable, Edelweiss will offer 21 varied holiday destinations in 15 countries. The offer will be expanded above all to the popular destinations in North America, the Caribbean and Costa Rica. The connection to Denver will be increased by one weekly frequency to up to three, and Vancouver will be served up to four times a week. And all destinations in the Caribbean will be served non-stop during peak travel periods.