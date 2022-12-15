Embraer E195-E2 and E190-E2 receive type certification in Canada ahead of delivery to Porter Airines

Embraer’s E2 family of commercial jets, the E195-E2 and E190-E2, has received Type Certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), following certification from ANAC (Brazil), the FAA (USA), and EASA (Europe) in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The delivery of the first of fifty E195-E2 ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines, which will also be the first E195-E2 to operate in North America, will take place at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil, in the coming days.

Porter Airlines has orders with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft; 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. In 2021 Porter ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82 billion at list price, with all options exercised. A firm order for a further 20 aircraft followed in 2022, valued at US$1.56 billion.

The world’s most efficient family of single-aisle aircraft is shaping the regional market with its sustainable technologies, superior cabin comfort, excellent economics and optimal range. As operators look to the future, renewing ageing fleets and expanding networks, the E2 will be at the heart of this transformation.

The E195-E2 is the most environmentally friendly aircraft in its class, with a 25% lower fuel burn than the previous generation aircraft, with E190-E2 achieving 17% lower emissions. Both aircraft have the lowest levels of external noise, and the longest maintenance intervals in the single-aisle jet category – with 10,000 flight hours for basic checks and no calendar limit for typical E-Jet operations. This means an additional 15 days of aircraft utilisation over a period of ten years compared to current generation E-Jets.

The E190-E2’s take-off performance is particularly notable, the aircraft’s range from airports with hot-and-high conditions, such as Denver and Mexico City, increases by 600nm compared to current-generation aircraft.

São José dos Campos, Brazil, December 15, 2022