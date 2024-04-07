Edelweiss Airbus A340-300 experiences tense takeoff incident at Zurich Airport

An Edelweiss Airbus A340-300, scheduled to fly from Zurich to Cancun as flight WK24, faced a harrowing situation during takeoff from Zurich International Airport on April 6th, 2024.

The aircraft, registered as HB-JMF and built in 2003, initially became airborne on runway 16 but swiftly lost altitude, nearly touching down again. The pilots managed to regain control and continue the flight safely, but early assessments point towards a potential encounter with negative windshear.

The incident occurred as the aircraft rotated for takeoff, encountering what the crew reported as a tailwind. This unexpected loss of altitude prompted an immediate investigation, with preliminary suspicions pointing towards a tailwind gust.

According to The Aviation Herald, Edelweiss Airlines acknowledged the concerning takeoff, referring to it as an “unschöner Start” or eyesore takeoff, and vowed to review the flight data and speak with the crew upon the aircraft’s return from Cancun.

The incident underscores the critical importance of thorough pre-flight checks and pilot training in handling unexpected scenarios, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew even in challenging circumstances.