Wizz Air from August 2023 also from Luxembourg

Air link between the Grand Duchy and Rome

Wizz Air announces a new route between Luxembourg and Rome Fiumicino Airport. From August 1, 2023, the low-cost airline will connect the Grand Duchy with the Italian capital three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) with an Airbus A321neo.

Wizz Air has the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe and aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by a further 25% by 2030. Thanks to continuous improvements, the airline’s CO2 emissions were just 55.7 grammes per passenger/km during the 12 months leading up to November 2022.

The Airbus A321neo is today by far the most efficient aircraft with the lowest fuel consumption per seat kilometre in its category. This aircraft has a good footprint that is reduced by half, uses 20% less fuel and emits 50% less nitrogen oxide compared to the previous generation A320ceo aircraft.

Tickets for the new route are already available via wizzair.com or the WIZZ mobile app from EUR 24.99**.