Edelweiss to launch Airbus A350 service, initially to Las Vegas and Vancouver

Edelweiss will debut Airbus A350 service in Switzerland, with the first of six aircraft joining the fleet in April 2025.

Las Vegas and Vancouver are the initial long-haul destinations for the Airbus A350, with flights commencing from mid-May 2025. Ticket bookings for Airbus A350 long-haul flights will open from mid-May 2024.

The environmentally friendly Airbus A350-900, replacing older A340-300s, boasts cutting-edge technology for increased efficiency and reduced emissions, consuming 25% less fuel and emitting 25% less CO2.