Edelweiss announces 14th Airbus A320 and enhanced services for 2024

Edelweiss is gearing up for the new year by introducing its 14th Airbus A320 to its fleet in spring 2024, aimed at refining services and securing capacities for the summer peak. This addition will bring their Zurich-based fleet to a total of 19 aircraft.

The airline is enhancing its Business Class experience with exclusive pralines from Confiserie Beschle, highlighting sustainability through reusable packaging. Additionally, Business Class guests can enjoy rosé champagne from the Gruet vineyard and a variety of new Swiss soft drinks.

Martin Rast, Head of Product & Services, emphasised improvements based on guest feedback, promising a revamped film selection for short-haul flights, including blockbuster movies, all complimentary.

Moreover, Edelweiss plans to offer exclusive monthly experiences or behind-the-scenes glimpses for its customers and followers, named “edelweiss experiences,” shared through newsletters and their Instagram channel.