Passenger dies on Lufthansa flight from Bangkok to Munich after spitting blood

A 63-year-old German passenger died on Lufthansa flight LH773 from Bangkok to Munich on 8 February (Airbus A380 reg. D-AIML) after experiencing a rapid deterioration in health.

Before takeoff, the passenger, who was already unwell, was attended to by a doctor and deemed fit to fly. However, during the flight, he began spitting blood and eventually passed away despite immediate medical attention. The incident prompted the plane to return to Bangkok.

The airline confirmed the passenger’s death but did not disclose specific details about the circumstances surrounding it. Witnesses described the scene as “absolute horror,” with the man reportedly spitting “litres of blood” during the mid-flight emergency.