European Commission investigates €6 billion German aid to Lufthansa amid COVID-19 pandemic

The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into a €6 billion recapitalisation package for Lufthansa by the German government, initially approved in June 2020 under the COVID Temporary Framework but annulled by the General Court in May 2023.

The investigation will evaluate the measure’s compliance with EU State aid rules, focusing on Lufthansa’s eligibility, mechanisms to ensure the State’s exit from the capital, and Lufthansa’s market power at several airports.

This inquiry allows Germany and interested parties to submit comments and does not predetermine the outcome.