Delta Air Lines plane damaged by stairs truck at George Town, Cayman Islands

On 9 February 2024, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900ER registered N830DN, ready to depart on flight DL1870 to Atlanta from George Town Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in the Cayman Islands, collided with a stairs truck, resulting in damage to the plane’s wing.

A video circulating on social media shows the overturned stairs truck and one passenger mentioned the plane running over it. Fumes were reported near the plane, prompting concerns about a potential fire.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) confirmed the incident, stating that no injuries occurred, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Delta arranged a relief flight for affected passengers (Boeing 737-900ER reg. N846DN), and the CIAA emphasised the priority of passenger safety, expressing a commitment to preventing such incidents in the future, potentially through the implementation of a jetway.

The damaged aircraft is still at George Town at the time of writing.

Please note that the registration mentioned on JACDEC’s post hereunder is wrong.