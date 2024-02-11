Delta Air Lines plane damaged by stairs truck at George Town, Cayman Islands

On 9 February 2024, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900ER registered N830DN, ready to depart on flight DL1870 to Atlanta from George Town Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in the Cayman Islands, collided with a stairs truck, resulting in damage to the plane’s wing.
A video circulating on social media shows the overturned stairs truck and one passenger mentioned the plane running over it. Fumes were reported near the plane, prompting concerns about a potential fire.
The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) confirmed the incident, stating that no injuries occurred, and a thorough investigation is underway.
Delta arranged a relief flight for affected passengers (Boeing 737-900ER reg. N846DN), and the CIAA emphasised the priority of passenger safety, expressing a commitment to preventing such incidents in the future, potentially through the implementation of a jetway.
The damaged aircraft is still at George Town at the time of writing.
Please note that the registration mentioned on JACDEC’s post hereunder is wrong.
2024-02-09: Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 (N820DL, built 2014) sustained damage when its left wing hit a mobile airstairs vehicle during taxi-out of its parking position at Georgetown-Intl AP (MWCR), Cayman Islands. The vehicle was thrown over by the impact. No one aboard flight… pic.twitter.com/vgJ7D0SjcL
— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 10, 2024