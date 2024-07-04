THAI launches inaugural flights to Milan and Oslo to meet rising travel demand

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrated the launch of its inaugural flights to Milan and Oslo on July 1, 2024, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The event was attended by key executives. Passengers were given special souvenirs before boarding.

New Routes to Europe

Bangkok-Milan Daily Flights:

TG940 : Departs Bangkok at 00:40, arrives in Milan at 07:35 (local time).

: Departs Bangkok at 00:40, arrives in Milan at 07:35 (local time). TG941: Departs Milan at 14:05, arrives in Bangkok at 05:55 (next day).

Bangkok-Oslo Daily Flights:

TG954 : Departs Bangkok at 00:55, arrives in Oslo at 07:25 (local time).

: Departs Bangkok at 00:55, arrives in Oslo at 07:25 (local time). TG955: Departs Oslo at 14:15, arrives in Bangkok at 06:15 (next day).

These new services cater to growing travel demand, providing seamless connections for passengers from Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region to Europe through Star Alliance partners.