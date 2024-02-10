Bombardier Challenger 600 crashes onto two vehicles on Interstate next to Naples Airport, U.S.

On 9 February, a Bombardier Challenger 600 (registered N823KD) crashed onto two vehicles driving on southbound Interstate 75 near exit 105, Golden Gate Estates, in Collier County, United States. The accident occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. local time as the plane approached Naples Airport, merely four miles away from its intended destination. The aftermath of the crash has left at least two individuals dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol swiftly responded to the scene, leading to the closure of all northbound lanes on I-75 to facilitate the investigation and recovery efforts. However, as of the latest report, all lanes have been reopened, easing traffic congestion in the area.

The aircraft departed from the Ohio State University’s airport in Columbus, Ohio, at 12:30 p.m. The aircraft was en route to the Naples Airport with five passengers onboard, aiming to depart for Fort Lauderdale shortly after landing.

Robin King, the director of communication with The Naples Airport Authority, shed light on the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. She stated that the airport received reports indicating a potential loss of engine power before communication with the aircraft was abruptly severed. The precise cause of the crash is still under investigation, but initial accounts suggest the possibility of engine failure moments before impact.

Naples Airport promptly dispatched firetrucks equipped with specialized foam-type substances designed to manage jet fuel fires.

Authorities are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

