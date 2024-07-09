Munich Airport sees surge in passenger and aircraft movements in first half of 2024

Munich Airport experienced a significant rise in air traffic during the first half of 2024, with over 19 million passengers recorded from January to June, marking a 14.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This passenger volume represents nearly 85% of the levels seen in the record year of 2019.

Key highlights:

Passenger Volume : 19,092,012 passengers, up by 14.8% from 2023.

: 19,092,012 passengers, up by 14.8% from 2023. Aircraft Movements : 156,080 take-offs and landings, a 10.3% increase year-on-year.

: 156,080 take-offs and landings, a 10.3% increase year-on-year. Load Factor: Record high at 80%.

Intercontinental traffic showed remarkable growth, with a nearly 19% rise in passengers, including strong demand for US and Far East destinations, reaching 2019 levels with approximately 1.2 million passengers.

The number of flights has surged by 76% compared to 2019, with Munich Airport now serving around 160 destinations worldwide, including 47 intercontinental routes. New long-haul destinations and increased use of Airbus A350-900 aircraft are expected to sustain this growth.

Cargo traffic has also seen a boost, with air cargo handled increasing by 11% to around 147,000 tonnes.

2024 vs. 2023 Air Traffic Figures:

Metric 2024 2023 Change Passenger Volume 19,092,012 16,635,819 +14.8% Aircraft Movements 156,080 141,504 +10.3% Air Cargo (tonnes) 147,006 132,404 +11.0%

The positive trend is expected to continue, with more long-haul flights and increased capacity planned for the latter half of the year.