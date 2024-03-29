Lufthansa and ver.di reach new collective labour agreement after arbitration: Significant wage increases and stability ensured

Lufthansa and the trade union ver.di have finalised a new collective wage agreement for approximately 20,000 ground staff, ending a wage dispute ongoing since the beginning of the year.

The agreement, achieved through arbitration with notable figures such as Thuringia’s Minister President Bodo Ramelow and Dr. Frank-Jürgen Weise, includes substantial wage increases, inflation compensation, and enhancements in working conditions. The accord provides stability for employees, companies, and passengers alike.

Key aspects of the agreement entail average salary increments of about 12.5%, retroactive to January 1, 2024, and harmonisation of working conditions between East and West Germany. Additionally, the agreement introduces new allowances and benefits, such as a shift allowance and increased holiday pay supplement, aiming to enhance employee satisfaction and well-being.