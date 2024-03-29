ITA Airways launches new flight to Rome Fiumicino from London City Airport

ITA Airways announces the launch of a new nonstop flight between Rome–Fiumicino Airport and London City Airport starting March 31st, 2024. Operated by the Airbus A220-100 with 12 weekly frequencies, the route aims to provide convenient travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

Passengers will benefit from the central locations of both airports and seamless connecting flights from Rome Fiumicino to various destinations, including Mediterranean and South American cities.

The expansion in the UK market follows the introduction of a Milan Linate-London City route earlier in the year, with plans for increased frequencies. Additionally, starting in June, ITA Airways will add a connection to Gatwick Airport, bringing the total weekly flights between the UK and Italy to 100.

The Airbus A220-100 offers enhanced comfort and efficiency, featuring wider seats, larger windows, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Furthermore, its reduced fuel consumption and CO? emissions align with ITA Airways’ commitment to sustainability.