Lufthansa Allegris set for inaugural flight to Vancouver on May 1st

Allegris, Lufthansa’s new travel experience launched with great fanfare in Berlin in February 2023, is ready to take flight on May 1, marking its debut with an Airbus A350 journey from Munich to Vancouver. Following Vancouver, Toronto will be the next destination, served alternately with Vancouver initially.

As more A350s are integrated, Allegris will expand its routes to include Chicago and Montreal during the summer.

Travellers can now access seat maps for Allegris flights starting May 1 through all booking channels, offering insights into special Allegris seats, including five options in Business Class. Passengers booked on these flights will receive notifications about their cabin upgrade, with complimentary seat reservations available in Business Class initially.

Flight details indicating Allegris availability will be visible three weeks before departure, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers.

Full details on Allegris: https://www.aviation24.be/airlines/lufthansa-group/lufthansa/presents-lufthansa-allegris-a-new-travel-experience-in-all-classes-on-long-haul-network/