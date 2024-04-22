Lufthansa Group aircraft soar across Europe with “Yes to Europe” message

In a visible commitment to the European idea, Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines are launching a joint initiative ahead of the European elections. Four Airbus A320 aircraft will display the message “Yes to Europe” on their fuselage as they traverse the continent.

Lufthansa and Eurowings lead the charge, with Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines following suit in the coming weeks. The initiative culminates on May 13, 2024, when all four aircraft convene at Brussels Airport, echoing a similar display by Lufthansa in 2019.