Lufthansa City Airlines confirms first destinations and unveils future fleet plans

Lufthansa City Airlines, the newest addition to the Lufthansa Group, is set to launch its inaugural flights in summer 2024, with initial routes connecting Munich to destinations such as Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hanover, Birmingham, Bordeaux, and Manchester.

The airline plans to gradually expand its network across Europe in the coming months.

Lufthansa City Airlines has already painted its first two Airbus A319 aircraft in the new livery, signalling a future-oriented fleet expansion that includes over 40 Airbus A220-300s, with an option for an additional 20.

The move aims to strengthen the Lufthansa Group’s short-haul network, supporting market positioning and the growth of long-haul routes. Bookings for flights with Lufthansa City Airlines will be available from the end of April through familiar Lufthansa Group sales channels.