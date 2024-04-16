KlasJet becomes a partner of Marabu Airlines

KlasJet, a prominent charter company and member of the Avia Solutions Group family, has inked a significant contract with Marabu Airlines, a move set to enhance summer travel experiences. Under the agreement spanning April to November, KlasJet will lease two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to facilitate flights from Munich Airport to popular summer destinations. This collaboration builds upon the success of their previous ad-hoc partnerships during the summer season.

Augustinas Riskus, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at KlasJet, expressed enthusiasm for the expanded partnership, highlighting the natural progression from past collaborations. He emphasised KlasJet’s commitment to supporting Marabu Airlines in delivering exceptional travel experiences to their customers.

Axel Schefe, CEO of Marabu Airlines, echoed sentiments of confidence in KlasJet’s capabilities, noting the transition from short-term agreements to a long-term partnership. He emphasised the solid foundation established through previous collaborations, anticipating enhanced services for passengers.