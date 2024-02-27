Aviato Job Fair draws nearly 5,000 job seekers to Brussels Airport Skyhall

The third edition of the Aviato Job Fair, organised in collaboration with Jobat, was a resounding success, attracting nearly 5,000 job seekers, students, and interested individuals to the Skyhall at Brussels Airport.

With 60 participating companies, the fair showcased over 400 airport vacancies and hundreds of jobs in various sectors around the airport. The event emphasised the airport’s status as an attractive employer, offering diverse opportunities for candidates with different profiles and backgrounds. The collaboration between Aviato and Jobat broadened the target audience, reaching latent job seekers from all over Belgium.

The fair featured companies both within and outside the airport, highlighting the strategic role of Brussels Airport as a catalyst for talent, sector diversity, and regional economic vitality. The event also addressed the importance of interregional mobility, with a focus on attracting non-native speakers.

The successful fair, held in the iconic Skyhall, featured demonstrations by the aviation police, providing insights into the exciting range of airport jobs.