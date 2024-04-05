Gulf Air announces new flight route: Bahrain to Munich starting July 2024

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is set to introduce four weekly flights from Bahrain to Munich starting July 1, 2024. Operating with an Airbus A321neo, the flights will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Bahrain International Airport and arriving at Munich Airport at 06:35. The return flight to Bahrain will depart Munich at 12:20. Bookings for flights on this route are now open.

Bahrain, situated in the Arabian Gulf, offers a blend of traditional and modern attractions, making it an appealing destination for both leisure travellers and those seeking a stopover during long-distance journeys. Known for its warm Arab hospitality, Bahrain also provides convenient access to Saudi Arabia via the King Fahd Causeway, a 25 km bridge connecting the two countries. Furthermore, Bahrain’s status as an international hub offers travellers connections to various captivating destinations, including India, Singapore, Thailand, and the Maldives.