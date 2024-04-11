Delta Air Lines launches thrice-weekly New York-Munich service to meet high passenger demand

Delta Air Lines has responded to soaring passenger demand for flights between Munich and the United States by introducing a new service to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, this addition complements Delta’s existing routes to Atlanta and Detroit from Munich. The flights will utilise Boeing 767-300/400 aircraft equipped with the latest seat technology, offering various seating options including DeltaOne (Business Class), Premium Economy Class, and ComfortPlus Class.

With JFK as a hub, passengers can seamlessly connect to destinations across the USA, Caribbean, and South America.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, lauds the expansion, highlighting its positive impact on business, tourism, and personal travel between Bavaria and the US East Coast.