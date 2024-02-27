Lumiwings suspends operations at Tuzla International Airport due to poor occupancy and economic unjustification

The Greek airline Lumiwings has decided to suspend all operations from Tuzla International Airport, citing poor occupancy of planes and economic unfeasibility as the primary reasons.

The airline had received a subsidy of two and a half million convertible marks from the Government of Tuzla Canton in December of the previous year to cover potential losses. However, the funds have already been utilised to compensate for economic losses caused by low passenger response, particularly in January and February.

As a result, Lumiwings has halted all announced routes, including those to Stockholm, Halmstad, Maastricht, Saarbrucken, and Esbjerg, until March 31. Additionally, previously planned flights to Istanbul were suspended before the scheduled launch on March 5.