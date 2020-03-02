[Coronavirus] Lufthansa Group suspends flights to mainland China and reduces frequencies to Hong Kong and Seoul until April 24, 2020

Lufthansa Group extends flight suspensions to mainland China

Flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will be suspended until April 24

Flight operations to/from Hong Kong and Seoul will be reduced in March and April

The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the coronavirus, Lufthansa Group has decided to further suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until April 24.

Initially, the flights have been suspended until February 29. Flight suspensions to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will continue to stay in place until the end of the winter timetable on March 28 and further until April 24. Flight operations to/from Hong Kong and Seoul will be reduced in March and April. The Lufthansa Group will continuously monitor the situation of the coronavirus and is in contact with the responsible authorities. Lufthansa Group offers a free refund or rebooking for flights to/from mainland China.