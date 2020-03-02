Flight operations in Frankfurt resumed after being halted by drone activity

After a stop of take-offs and landings due to drone sightings, Frankfurt Airport resumed operations on Monday afternoon.

This has been the case since around 13:00, said a spokesman for airport operator Fraport. Traffic at the largest German airport had been interrupted for more than an hour and a half and many incoming flights have been diverted to neighbouring airports.

Noticeable among the many diversions, Lufthansa flight LH929, from London City (LCY) to Frankfurt (FRA) diverted to Brussels Airport (BRU).