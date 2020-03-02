[Coronavirus] KLM cancels more flights to China and Hong Kong

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, KLM has temporarily suspended its flights to mainland China since the beginning of February.

The health of employees and customers is paramount in all KLM decisions. In order to offer customers the best possible network at this time, in addition to the previously announced measures, KLM is adjusting its flight schedule to mainland China as follows:

• The flights to Hong Kong will not be flown daily but every other day from today until May 3.

• Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen will be further suspended until May 3.

The plan is to resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai in April. In this way, KLM customers can still reach other cities via these destinations.

KLM closely monitors the developments of the outbreak of the Coronavirus and has close contact with various national and international health and aviation authorities.

Amsterdam, 02 March 2020