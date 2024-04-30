Lufthansa Group grapples with strikes in Q1, positive summer outlook amidst record bookings

Lufthansa Group’s first-quarter earnings took a hit due to strikes, leading to an Adjusted EBIT of -849 million euros. Strikes impacted earnings by approximately 350 million euros.

Despite this, revenue increased by 5 percent to 7.4 billion euros, with a record 24 million passengers. The outlook for summer remains positive, with a 16 percent increase in bookings compared to last year.

Despite challenges, Lufthansa Group is focused on expanding premium offerings and ensuring reliable operations. The company anticipates an Adjusted EBIT of around 2.2 billion euros for the full year of 2024.