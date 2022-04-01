Brussels Airlines COO Edi Wolfensberger moves to same job at Eurowings

Former Eurowings COO Jens Ritter will be new CEO of Lufthansa Airlines

Edi Wolfensberger, previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Brussels Airlines, joins the Executive Board of Eurowings as Chief Operating Officer as of 1 April 2022. He is responsible for Crew Operations, Flight Operations, Ground & Customer Operations, Safety, Security & Compliance Monitoring, Lean Management, Digitalisation & Processes, and Technical Fleet Management/Eurowings Technik. As a member of a three-member management team headed by CEO Jens Bischof, Wolfensberger succeeds Jens Ritter, who will become the new CEO of Lufthansa Airlines.

“As COO of Brussels, Edi Wolfensberger has everything you need for this position. I am sure that he will continue to drive forward the modernisation of Eurowings Operations initiated by Jens Ritter and enrich it with new elements,” says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings.

Edi Wolfensberger: internationally experienced operations manager

Edi Wolfensberger (40) has been Chief Operating Officer at Brussels Airlines since 2019 and heads the operational departments Flight Operations, Maintenance & Engineering, Ground Operations, and Safety and Security. He also serves as Accountable Manager for the Belgian airline.

Previously, Wolfensberger held the position of Managing Director at Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland AG, where he established the cooperation between the newly merged companies within the Lufthansa Aviation Training Group from 2017 to 2019. Among other things, the company conducts cockpit, cabin and technical training for SWISS International Air Lines. As managing director at the Airline Training Center Arizona, he was previously instrumental in the turnaround of the US company based in Phoenix, where he was responsible for Finance, HR & Facilities.

Edi Wolfensberger started his career in the aviation industry in 2007 as a maintenance and engineering controller at Swiss International Airlines. Over the next seven years, he progressed through various roles in the Finance and Commercial departments, most recently as Head of Channel Management.

Cologne/Bonn, 1 April 2022