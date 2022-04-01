Budapest Airport adds AnadoluJet to roll call

This week Budapest Airport has announced the addition of a new airline that will join the gateway during Summer ’22. Taking the total to 35 carriers serving the Hungarian gateway’s roll call this year, the airport has confirmed the arrival of AnadoluJet in the coming months.

The subsidiary from Turkish Airlines, which fully replaced its parent company’s schedule at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen in 2020, will become Budapest’s latest connection to Turkey’s largest city. Launching on 2 June, the airport will welcome AnadoluJet’s three-times-weekly link, utilising the carrier’s 189-seat Boeing 737s on the 1,080-km sector.

Further strengthening Budapest’s connections, the new service will mean that Hungary’s capital will have 39 weekly flights, offering more than 7100 one-way seats, to Turkish airports this summer – namely Antalya, Izmir, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Joining the market will give AnadoluJet an immediate 30% capacity share of the SAW route.

“We’ve had a successful product on this route for some time and in welcoming AnadoluJet to Budapest we can open the market further,” states Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “In addition to offering a strong domestic network from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, our latest airline partner provides numerous transfer options within Turkey from its hub. The inclusion of our newest carrier will serve as another engine for growth at Budapest,” adds Bogáts.