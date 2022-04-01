flydubai launches flights to Pisa and resumes operations to Catania, both in Italy

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the start of flights to Pisa in Italy, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate this route from Dubai. The carrier will also resume its operations to Catania in Sicily growing its network in Italy to three points including Naples.

Flights to Pisa International Airport (PSA) and Catania International Airport (CTA) start on 24 June with three-times-weekly service. Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “We look forward to the launch of flights to our third point in Italy this summer. Pisa will be a popular destination for travellers from the UAE and the GCC to discover the beauty of the Tuscany region. We have seen healthy growth in passenger numbers as more countries ease travel restrictions and demand for travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. We look forward to an exceptional summer as we continue to add more destinations to our network and increase the frequency of flights on some of our existing routes.”

Pisa is a city in Italy’s Tuscany region best known for its iconic Leaning Tower. The region in central Italy is home to some of the world’s most recognisable Renaissance art and architecture, including Michelangelo’s “David” statue, Botticelli’s works in the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo basilica. Its diverse natural landscape encompasses the rugged Apennine Mountains, the island of Elba’s beaches on the Tyrrhenian Sea and famous olive groves and vineyards.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “flydubai’s new three-times-weekly service to Pisa, as well as our operations to Catania and Naples, offers passengers from the UAE and the region more options for travel to Europe this summer. Our passengers from Italy will be able to enjoy convenient and direct flights to Dubai throughout the year. Our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which feature a flatbed in Business Class and additional comfort in Economy Class.”

Passengers travelling on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft can enjoy more comfort and an enhanced travel experience. The new cabin offering features a flatbed in Business Class and, in addition to the extra space and privacy, passengers can sleep comfortably during their flight. Economy Class offers new RECARO seats, which are designed to optimise space and comfort so passengers can sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.

flydubai’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft also features exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games in English, Arabic and Russian. Passengers can enjoy complimentary seatback inflight entertainment in Business Class or purchase affordable inflight entertainment packages when travelling in Economy Class.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

Flight details

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Pisa International Airport (PSA) will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to PSA start from AED 11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,500. Return Business Class fares from PSA to DXB start from EUR 2,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 530.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Flight time FZ 1295 DXB PSA 07:15 12:00 06:45 FZ 1296 PSA DXB 13:00 21:30 06:30

All Times Local