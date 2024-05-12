In-flight brawl forces crew to intervene on Eva Air flight from Taipei to San Francisco

A viral video depicts a brawl between two passengers aboard EVA Air flight BR8 from Taipei to San Francisco on 7 May (Boeing 777-300ER reg. B-16716), prompting intervention from three female flight attendants.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the altercation originated when one passenger sought to change seats mid-flight due to a neighbouring passenger’s coughing. Upon relocating to what he assumed was an unoccupied seat, he encountered another passenger who had been assigned that seat, leading to a confrontation. Despite initial reports of arrests, the crew intervened swiftly, relocating the passengers and requesting police assistance upon landing.

EVA Air commended its crew’s response and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for passenger misconduct.

