In-flight brawl forces crew to intervene on Eva Air flight from Taipei to San Francisco

A viral video depicts a brawl between two passengers aboard EVA Air flight BR8 from Taipei to San Francisco on 7 May (Boeing 777-300ER reg. B-16716), prompting intervention from three female flight attendants.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the altercation originated when one passenger sought to change seats mid-flight due to a neighbouring passenger’s coughing. Upon relocating to what he assumed was an unoccupied seat, he encountered another passenger who had been assigned that seat, leading to a confrontation. Despite initial reports of arrests, the crew intervened swiftly, relocating the passengers and requesting police assistance upon landing.

EVA Air commended its crew’s response and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for passenger misconduct.

Yesterday, a fierce fight broke out on an EVA Air flight BR08 bound from Taiwan to San Francisco. Two passengers engaged in a heated argument over an empty seat, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. #EVAir #passengershaming #cabincrew #FlightAttendants pic.twitter.com/ZfTYQzXp8w — A Fly Guy's Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) May 8, 2024