From Verona to Berlin and Düsseldorf: Air Dolomiti’s new routes and German destinations

At the end of July, the Company will connect Catullo airport to two new German destinations

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, announces two new destinations departing from Verona from 30th and 31st July 2020 in collaboration with Valerio Catullo Airport.

In addition to the resumption of flights at the Frankfurt hub, Berlin and Düsseldorf will also join forces shortly. An opportunity not only for Verona residents who want to move to destinations further north but also for German citizens who want to visit Verona.

Flights are available on the website www.airdolomiti.eu and will follow these timetables:

Starting from 30 July

EN 1501 Verona - Berlin 11:15 - 12:55 operated on Thursday, Friday and Sunday

EN 1502 Berlin - Verona 13:40 - 15:25 operated on Thursday, Friday and Sunday

From 31 July

EN 1507 Verona - Düsseldorf 16:25 - 18:00 operated on Friday and Sunday

EN 1508 Düsseldorf - Verona 18:45 - 20:15 operated on Friday and Sunday

For the flights mentioned, the Company offers a special fare plan that, in addition to the special cancellation and rebooking conditions, make the trip advantageous from the moment of booking: by purchasing round-trip tickets for the same route you can find fares starting from € 145 including taxes and surcharges.

At the time of booking the passenger can block the fare (option valid only through the website www.airdolomiti.eu) and make the payment at a later time after booking, within seven days from the date of departure of the flight.

Furthermore, in order to meet the new requirements posed by the current situation, it will be possible to change the departure date as well as cancel the reservation free of charge, receiving a refund of the full cost of the ticket or, alternatively, rebooking without supplements. Such changes must always be requested within seven days of the departure date of the flight.

“We are very pleased to collaborate once again with Verona airport. In all these years a strong synergistic bond has been established, which has allowed us to offer passengers new services all the time. The start of these two routes is meant to be an encouraging signal after the difficult phase of the departure due to the pandemic, also for all those activities that have suffered due to the lack of incoming tourism. It is a pleasure for us to be able to differentiate the offer by guaranteeing point-to-point flights as well as connections with the main Lufthansa hubs,” said Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

“We are particularly pleased to announce the direct flights to Berlin and Düsseldorf, which further strengthen the commercial offer of Air Dolomiti, strategic partner for Catullo, at Verona airport. The two new routes respond in a concrete way to the strong demand for both inbound and outbound tourism connections between Italy and Germany, for which our territory is a reference market,” declared Camillo Bozzolo, Aviation Sales Director of SAVE Group.

Verona, 13 July 2020