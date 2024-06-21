easyJet to connect Rovaniemi with Bordeaux, Lyon, and Nice this winter

easyJet is expanding its winter offerings by introducing new routes from Bordeaux, Nice, and Lyon to Rovaniemi, the home of Santa Claus in Lapland and the second busiest airport in Finland.

From Nice: Starting November 30, easyJet will operate two weekly flights to Rovaniemi (Tuesdays and Saturdays) until February 22.

From Bordeaux: Also beginning November 30, there will be two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays) until March 12.

From Lyon: Starting November 30, two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays) will be available until March 8.

easyJet aims to connect France to the Nordic countries with direct and attractive routes, allowing travellers to experience snowy landscapes and the breathtaking northern lights.