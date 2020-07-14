Bluebird Airlines Dash 8 Q400 gear collapse during landing; the 3 on board rescued

A Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, operated by Bluebird Aviation, registered 5Y-VVU, was flying from Djibouti to Beledweyne when a donkey crossed the runway as the aircraft was landing in Somalia.

Three crew members have been rescued (not seriously injured) after an accident involving a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, arriving in Beledweyne, Somalia. Reports say (and confirmed later) that a donkey crossed the runway when the Q400 was landing. Afterwards, a gear collapsed and the aircraft caught fire.

It is to soon to know if the crew tried to avoid the animal or entered into collision instead.

The aircraft was carrying on supplies for UN African troops in Somalia.

Kenyan DHC-8 Dash 8 on ops for UN crashed and burned n landing at Beledweyne Airfield, Somalia. The aircraft was on a cargo flight. No information about casualties yet.https://t.co/ohks5OtCbi pic.twitter.com/7UgfZZbxyo — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 14, 2020