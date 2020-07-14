Air Belgium relaunches scheduled flights to French West Indies on 15 July

After several months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Air Belgium will relaunch its regular flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe this Wednesday 15 July 2020.

Flight KF5961 will depart to Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre at 10:45 on 15 July, and then twice weekly during the summer.

The Belgian airline intended to relaunch these routes on 24 June, but a few days earlier, the French authorities decided to extend until 10 July the seven to fourteen days quarantine compounded with a compulsory screening test for European passengers arriving in the French West Indies. This made travel very complicated, hence the decision to delay the restart of the Air Belgium flights.

From now on, a PCR test carried out within 72 hours before departure is imposed on all adult passengers and on children older than 11 years. Travellers must present the results confirming that they are not suffering from Covid-19 at the check-in counter, else they will be denied boarding.

A face mask is compulsory for adults and children from the age of twelve upon arrival at the airport and for the entire duration of the flight.