Ryanair adds over 1,500 extra seats from the UK to Berlin for EURO 2024 final

Following unprecedented demand from fans, Ryanair on 11 July added over 1,500 extra seats to/from Berlin ahead of the highly anticipated Euro 2024 Championship Final taking place between England and Spain this Sunday (14 July).

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:

“To facilitate the unprecedented demand from England fans looking to cheer on the Three Lions in the Euro Championship Final against Spain in Berlin this Sunday (14 July), we’ve added over 1,500 extra seats between London Stansted and Berlin. These extra flights are expected to sell out quickly, so avoid disappointment and book now at ryanair.com.”