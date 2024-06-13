Berlin Brandenburg Airport gears up for EURO 2024 influx

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) is ready to welcome football fans and teams arriving for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. The airport anticipates a rise in passenger traffic, with charter flights bringing in supporters from Spain and Croatia.

Fans can expect a special EURO 2024 atmosphere at BER. A giant replica of the championship trophy will be displayed in the security area marketplace until the tournament’s conclusion. The airport’s restaurants and shops will be decorated in a football theme, and fan merchandise will be readily available.

For passengers departing early or with late-night arrivals, the BER Lounge Tegel will extend its opening hours from June 16th to July 21st, offering a comfortable space to relax. Additionally, a special promotion code “Football24” allows online bookings for €29, a €7 discount.

“We’ve been working closely with our partners to ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all EURO 2024 visitors,” said Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH. “BER is the gateway to Berlin, a vibrant sports city, and we’re excited to host fans and teams during this momentous event.“

For more information on travelling to EURO 2024 matches via BER, please visit: Information for football fans