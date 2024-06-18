LOT Polish Airlines adds Innsbruck to its winter flight schedule

LOT Polish Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, is launching a new service between Warsaw and Innsbruck, Austria, starting on November 29, 2024. This seasonal route, operating every Friday until March 28, 2025, will provide travellers with easy access to the Austrian Alps, known for winter sports and cultural attractions.

Flights will be on Boeing 737 aircraft, departing Warsaw at 10:25 and returning from Innsbruck at 13:35 local time, with a flight duration of approximately 1.5 hours. This new route adds to LOT’s expanding network, which includes recent additions like Tashkent, Athens, Oradea, and Riyadh, thanks to recent fleet expansions.

Innsbruck offers over 350 kilometres of ski routes and has hosted the Winter Olympic Games twice. The area features iconic sites like the Bergisel ski jumping hill, the Hofburg and Ambras castles, and the Swarovski crystal factory and museum.

Micha? Fijo?, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, expressed confidence in the new route’s appeal, citing Innsbruck’s mix of excellent skiing conditions and rich cultural offerings. This new service underscores LOT’s commitment to expanding its global network and strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe.