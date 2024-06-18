Norse Atlantic Airways and Neos partner for winter 2024/2025 season

Norse Atlantic Airways has entered into a strategic partnership with Neos, an Italian airline under Alpitour World, for the winter 2024/2025 season. The collaboration will see a Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner stationed at Milan Malpensa from December 18, 2024, to April 1, 2025.

Key Routes Operated by Norse Atlantic for Neos

Milan Malpensa to Zanzibar and Mombasa : Weekly flights.

: Weekly flights. Milan Malpensa to Mombasa : Weekly flights.

: Weekly flights. Milan Malpensa to La Romana and Montego Bay : Weekly flights.

: Weekly flights. Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino to Madagascar : Weekly flights.

: Weekly flights. Milan Malpensa to Dubai: Weekly flights.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting the strong partnership with Neos and the reliability of Norse Atlantic’s charter and ACMI services. Aldo Sarnataro, Neos Commercial Director, noted the collaboration’s potential for business growth and emphasized the operational stability and high service standards that Neos customers can expect.

Passenger Experience

Economy Cabin : Spacious seating and a variety of entertainment options for a comfortable journey.

: Spacious seating and a variety of entertainment options for a comfortable journey. Premium Cabin: Features a 43” seat pitch, 12” recline, priority boarding, enhanced dining, and increased legroom for a luxurious travel experience.

This partnership underscores both airlines’ commitment to providing high-quality service and operational excellence during the busy winter travel season.