Polish airline LOT has signed a lease agreement for two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, set for delivery in 2026.

Minister Dariusz Klimczak highlighted the deal as a strategic move amid global aircraft shortages. LOT’s CEO, Michal Fijol, confirmed the planes are currently in service with another airline but did not disclose the operator.

Fijol also stated that the outcome of a tender for 84 regional aircraft will be announced in the coming weeks.